Announcement from Deputy Chief Mike Hartley of the Bloomington Police Department:
The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office has charged two people with the 2nd Degree Murder of April Pease.
Cedric Joseph Marks (7-15-74 from Belton, Texas) and Kellee Kristine Sorensen (2-5-86 from Lynden, Washington) are currently in custody in their home states.
In 2019, Bloomington detectives began focusing on Cedric Marks as a person of interest in the 2009 April Pease missing person case following his un-related arrest in Texas for capitol murder. Marks had a child in common with Pease when they lived in Washington State.
In 2009, April Pease and her child relocated to a women’s shelter in Bloomington following several domestic assaults by Marks. The investigation revealed that in March of 2009, Marks and Sorenson traveled to Minnesota from Washington and located April Pease at the women’s shelter. Pease was taken against her will and driven southbound on I-35. According to statements obtained by detectives, April was killed at an unknown location by Marks as Sorenson sat in the vehicle. At this time, April Pease’s body has not been recovered.
Today marks the anniversary of April’s disappearance. Our thoughts are with her family as they reflect back on the 11 painful years since she went missing. We would like to thank all the local, state and federal law enforcement agencies that assisted with this homicide case that spanned over four different states.
We would also like to recognize our detectives, both current and now retired, who worked on this missing person case that today lead to murder charges. They never gave up on trying to find April and hold those responsible for her disappearance accountable.
