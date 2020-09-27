The Edina Police Department has arrested two people believed to be involved in a shooting that took place in a parking ramp at the M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital earlier this month.
On Sept. 14, Edina Police received calls of a shooting on the second floor of the hospital parking ramp at 8:54 p.m. A 45-year-old man had been shot in the head during an attempted robbery. The victim, who is a doctor at the hospital, was treated and released. The suspect fled the scene.
After police were able to locate the vehicle believed to be involved in the incident, two people were arrested Sunday at a hotel in Bloomington, according to a city press release.
A 33-year-old man was arrested for second-degree attempted murder and a 50-year-old woman was arrested for aiding and abetting.
The two were booked into Hennepin County jail. Generally, the Edina Sun Current does not release names of those arrested until they are charged.
This is a breaking news report. More information will be added as it is available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.