If you know me at all or have followed my reviews long enough, you’ve probably figured out that the Twin Cities Film Fest is kinda my thing.

TCFF logo

Since attending my first TCFF in 2012 (for ‘Silver Linings Playbook’ and a few others), I have watched 500 TCFF films in-person and another 40 online in 2020; I’ve become friends with the staff and volunteers; I’ve reviewed hundreds of movies and interviewed dozens of filmmakers; I’ve become an Advisory Board member; I’ve stumbled awkwardly through Cub Foods on my way to a hotel after having one (or several) too many Stellas at the closing night celebration.

But more important than all that, I’ve developed a greater understanding and appreciation for film, and I’ve found a community of like-minded people who love and appreciate movies just as much as I do.

As much as I enjoy and appreciate streaming – and how happy I am that that’s a big part of TCFF in 2021 and the future – I’m beyond thrilled that they’re able to bring everyone back for in-person screenings as well.

In the coming weeks I’ll have a lot more content to share, but for now enjoy the announcement and the list of films coming to the Showplace Icon Theater and your living one month from today.

Jared Huizenga is a freelance film critic and the owner of www.ManVersusMovie.com.

tcff schedule-1
tcff schedule-2
 

