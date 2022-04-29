The Twin Cities Bead Bazaar, hosted by Edina-based Dakota Stones and Goody Beads, will take place May 7-8.

The show, which will have local vendors and opportunities to learn about jewelry design and trends, will be held at the Eisenhower Community Center in Hopkins.

The event will feature dozens of local and nationally known vendors, offering their selections of beads, semi-precious gemstones, kits and patterns, finished jewelry and other craft items.

Attendees will also be able to participate in several “Make-and-Take” projects or classes, according to a news release.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 at the door, with kids 12 and under getting in for free.

For more information, go to twincitiesbeadbazaar.com.

