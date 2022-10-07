Reading Corps and Math Corps

The Reading Corps and Math Corps are looking for nine tutors in Edina Schools. (Photo by Scott Streble) 

 Scott Streble

Over a month into the school year, the Reading corps and Math Corps are still looking for nine tutors to place in Edina Schools.

The Reading Corps and Math Corps are AmeriCorps programs that partner with schools across the country to provide tutors and extra help to students. According to program organizers, the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic made that extra help all the more necessary.

