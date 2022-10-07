Over a month into the school year, the Reading corps and Math Corps are still looking for nine tutors to place in Edina Schools.
The Reading Corps and Math Corps are AmeriCorps programs that partner with schools across the country to provide tutors and extra help to students. According to program organizers, the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic made that extra help all the more necessary.
“After approximately two years of disruptions, more students than ever need a proven solution like Reading Corps and Math Corps to help get back on track,” Reading Corps, Math Corps and Early Learning Corps Managing Director Sadie O’Connor said in a news release issued in June.
Nationwide, reading and math test scores declines during the pandemic, according to a report from the National Assessment of Educational Progress.
The Reading Corps, which serves grades K-3, and Math Corps, which serves grades 3-8, are looking for 800 tutors statewide.
No teaching experience is needed. Reading Corps and Math Corps tutors are fully trained and serve on-site at the school 35, 25 or 18 hours per week. All tutors receive a stipend every two weeks, plus up to $4,500 to pay for college tuition or student loans.
Those who are 55 or older may gift their education award to their child, grandchild, stepchild or foster child. Tutors may also qualify for additional benefits like free individual health insurance and childcare assistance.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.