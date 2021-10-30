Normandale Lake Park in Bloomington will host a trick-or-treat trail this weekend.
Candy will be handed out to children 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31. Parking will be available in lots along Chalet Road, west of Normandale Lake, and the trick-or-treat trail will begin at the lake’s boat launch on the west side of the park.
Wendy’s Wiggle, Jiggle and Jam will perform on the band shell stage 4-4:45 p.m.
Donations to the Volunteers Enlisted to Assist People food shelf will be collected at the park. In case of inclement weather, updates will be posted at the city of Bloomington’s website and on the Bloomington Parks and Recreation Facebook page.
Info: tr.im/trail31
