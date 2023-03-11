The city is offering residents a tree for their yard at half its cost to encourage increasing the tree canopy across Edina.
The tree sale, which opens at noon Monday, March 13, will feature deciduous and coniferous trees, each about 4-8 feet tall so they have a healthy start but are still easy to plant into a yard. All are climate adaptable and grow well in Minnesota.
“These are all trees that are underrepresented in the city,” City Forester Luther Overholt said, explaining why they were chosen for the sale. “Adding one of these trees diversifies trees on private property. homeowners might not even know about these trees or pick them first, yet they are perfect for Edina property.”
Residents and property owners can choose among these trees:
Espresso Kentucky, Coffeetree, Hackberry, Ironwood, Presidential Gold Ginkgo, Redmond Linde, Royal Raindrops Crabapple, Skyline Honeylocust, Swamp White Oak, Tamarack, White Pine.
Photos and detailed descriptions of each, including size and tips on where to plan them, are listed now in the sale preview at bit.ly/EdinaTreeSale2023.
Residents or Edina property owners will pay $50 for a tree, with the other half and program costs paid by the city. Each of the 200 available trees will come in a 10-gallon pot. Limit one per Edina address.
Purchased trees will be available for pickup 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 3, or 5-7 p.m. Monday, June 5, at Fred Richards Park. Buyers who can’t make those times can have another person pick up their tree. All trees will come with planting information and mulch.
The sale is in partnership with Tree Trust, which conducts similar tree sales for other metro communities. Tree Trust has been involved in Edina tree-planting efforts as part of the city’s Climate Action Plan goal to increase the tree canopy from 36% to 43% by 2040. By fall 2023, more than 1,000 trees will have been planted in city parks as part of the NextGen Trees initiative.
“With the goals we have, it wouldn’t be possible to reach them by planting trees in parks unless all of our parks were filled with just trees,” Overholt said. “This tree sale and adding trees to private property is another way to help bolster the tree canopy.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.