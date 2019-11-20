Students and staff members at the Academy of Holy Angels in Richfield recently planted a tree in memory of Jonathan O’Shaughnessy, the Richfield resident and former student at the school.
O’Shaughnessy was killed in a random shooting while walking home from the Richfield Independence Day celebration a couple of years ago. The shooting remains unsolved, and Justice for Jonathan O’Shaughnessy – a local organization formed by his parents – has continued to host events to not only continue to bring recognition to the former Richfield resident, but to support local causes.
Some of the upcoming events being sponsored by the organization are as follows:
• November Turkey Collections for Loaves & Fishes and Boys & Girls Club-Southside will continue until Nov. 22, with deliveries being made on that day. For pickup or to arrange to meet, email justiceforjonoshay2017@outlook.com.
• December 2019 will feature Christmas unwrapped gifts for preferred older children 11-18 years old. All gifts are being accepted. Drop boxes will be located at Richfield Liquor Stores on 66th and Cedar and 64th and Lyndale; Pizza Luce; Fireside Foundry; and Broadway Pizza.
