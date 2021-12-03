The Edina Police and Fire departments will again serve as drop-off sites for the Toys for Tots holiday gift program.
Donations are being accepted at the Police Department, 4801 W. 50th St., and Fire Station No. 1, 6250 Tracy Ave., through Wednesday, Dec. 15.
New, unwrapped toys, along with gifts for older kids and teens, will be accepted at the Police and Fire department lobbies for the next several weeks. The police drop-off is open 24 hours a day daily, while the fire drop-off is available 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
Those interested in donating financially can do so by visiting the Toys for Tots website.
“We had a tremendous response to our Toys for Tots drive in 2020, and I’m excited to see how Edinans participate this year,” Police Sgt. Nate Mendel said in a city news release. “We’re fortunate to be able to participate in this program and help give back to those in need and make a difference in the community.”
Last year, the Toys for Tots program in the Twin Cities donated more than 159,000 toys and supported over 135,000 children in the community.
For more information, contact Mendel at 952-826-0467 or nmendel@edinamn.gov, or visit minneapolis-mn.toysfortots.org.
