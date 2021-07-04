Edina Public Schools announced the hiring of Toya Pryor as the next principal for Valley View Middle School. Pryor will take the position vacated by Shawn Dudley, whose retirement as principal is effective at the end of June.
Currently, Pryor is an associate principal at Wayzata’s Central Middle School, a position she has held for the past year. She brings 21 years of experience in educational leadership and teaching. Pryor previously held leadership positions in special education for five years at school districts in Illinois.
Pryor began her career in education as a teacher of English learners, a 5th-grade teacher, and a middle school teacher in districts in Georgia and Illinois. She also taught in Seoul, South Korea, for a summer. She has served on district committees, including – but not limited to – the social and emotional learning committee, trauma-informed practice teams and multiple instructional leadership teams.
Pryor is a veteran of the U.S. Army National Guard, having served six years active and two years inactive as a combat medic. She was honorably discharged in the rank of specialist.
Pryor holds a bachelor’s degree in human development and family studies with an emphasis on child and adolescent behavior from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, a master’s in elementary education from Olivet Nazarene University in Illinois and a master’s in educational leadership from American College of Education in Indiana. She is nearing completion of her doctorate of education in educational leadership.
Pryor began her tenure in Edina July 1.
