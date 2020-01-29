Residents are encouraged to learn and participate in discussions about important topics included in the city of Edina’s 2020-2021 budget work plan at upcoming “Town Talks.”
The city has four primary budget goals:
• Strong Foundation – Maintain physical assets and infrastructure
• Reliable Service – Maintain service levels that best meet the needs of the community
• Livable City – Plan for connected and sustainable development
• Better Together – Foster an inclusive and engaged community
Town Talk dates
Throughout 2020, the city will host the following Town Talks related to various goal-related strategies:
• Public Safety – Tuesday, Feb. 18
• Changing Demographics – May 20
• Housing – July 15
• Traffic – Sept. 16
Each Town Talk is scheduled for 7-8 p.m. in the Edina City Hall council chambers, 4801 W. 50th St. Staff will start each talk with a formal presentation. An open forum will follow to allow residents and staff the opportunity to discuss the topic of the night together and ask questions.
Materials for each Town Talk will be available on BetterTogetherEdina.org, where additional questions and comments may be sent to staff for a response.
For more information, contact the city communications department at 952-826-0359.
