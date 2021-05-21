Sustainability Coordinator Grace Hancock continued the city of Edina’s “Town Talks” with a virtual discussion about current sustainability initiatives and the city’s Climate Action Plan on May 19.
The discussion includes a presentation by Hancock on building energy efficiency, transportation emission reduction, city operations initiatives, and programs for residents and businesses. The video and materials for the discussion will be available on bettertogetheredina.org for a week following the presentation.
From May 20 through June 16, the discussion will be shown on Edina TV and Comcast Channels 813 and 16 at 8 p.m. on Mondays, 4 a.m. and noon on Tuesdays, 10 p.m. on Thursdays and 6 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Fridays.
