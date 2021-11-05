Engineering Director Chad Millner continued the city of Edina’s series of Town Talks with a discussion about future street funding in Edina. The event was held online 7-8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1.
Since the late 1990s, adjacent property owners have been assessed roadway reconstruction costs. As estimates for special assessments increased to as much as $32,000, it became apparent the city may not be able to justify the benefit of the cost to each property owner as required by Minnesota law, according to a city news release. A Street Funding Task Force was formed by City Manager Scott Neal in 2020 and charged with re-evaulating the special assessment policy.
The Edina City Council in July approved the Task Force’s recommendation to reduce assessments each year until it reaches no assessment at year 16. As a result, all taxpayers will pay taxes to the city for street reconstruction.
Hosted by Neal, the Town Talk event included a presentation by Millner and Ann Swenson, chair of the Street Funding Task Force, on the new plan for funding local street reconstruction. An open forum followed to allow residents and staff the opportunity to discuss the topic and ask questions.
The video and materials for the Town Talk will be available on bettertogetheredina.org for a week following the presentation. Additional questions and comments may be posted there for staff members after the Town Talk.
For more information, contact the city’s Communications Department, 952-826-0359.
