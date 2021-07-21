City of Edina Race and Equity Coordinator Heidi Lee will continue the city’s “Town Talks” series with a discussion about how the community’s changing demographics impact Edina’s race and equity work. The event will be held 7-8 p.m., Monday, July 26, in the Council Chambers of Edina City Hall, 4801 W. 50th St.
Hosted by City Manager Scott Neal, the event will include a presentation by Lee on the city’s race and equity work, data collection and the future of the work in Edina. An open forum will follow to allow residents and staff the opportunity to discuss the topic of the night and ask questions.
“Race and equity work has many different layers such as systemic, institutional, interpersonal and internal,” Lee said in a city press release. “I will provide information to make connections to the different layers of work.”
The Town Talk will be broadcast live on Edina TV and be available for online viewing on Facebook Live and through the city’s website. The video and materials for the Town Talk will be available on bettertogetheredina.org for a week following the presentation. Additional questions and comments may be posted there for staff members after the Town Talk.
The Town Talk will be shown on Edina TV (Comcast Channels 813 and 16) 8 p.m. Mondays, 4 a.m. and noon Tuesdays, 10 p.m. Thursdays and 6 a.m. and 2 p.m. Fridays July 27-Aug. 24.
For more information, contact the city’s Communications Department at 952-826-0359.
