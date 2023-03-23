Edina Liquor General Manager Josh Furbish will continue the city of Edina’s “Town Talks” with a discussion about municipal liquor operations. The event will be held online 7-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 22.
The city of Edina has operated a municipal off-sale liquor store since residents voted for such operations in 1948. Seventy-five years later, there are three Edina Liquor locations and the enterprise offers online sales with local delivery. Municipal liquor operations result in a profit of nearly $1 million annually, offsetting the cost of other Parks & Recreation operations.
During the Town Talk, Furbish will discuss milestones and achievements made in the past six years and review Edina Liquor’s 2022 operations. Hosted by City Manager Scott Neal, the Town Talk will be broadcast live on Edina TV and be available for online viewing on Facebook Live and through the city’s website. Those who would like to ask a question from home can call 866-571-0905 with Conference PIN 6909773#. Press *1 on your telephone keypad when you are ready to ask a question during that part of the event. An operator will mute your line and place you into a queue until it is your turn to speak.
The video and materials for the Town Talk will be available on BetterTogetherEdina.org for a week following the presentation. Additional questions and comments may be posted there for staff members after the Town Talk.
The Town Talk will be shown on Edina TV (Comcast Channels 813 and 16) 8:30 p.m. Mondays, 4:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays, 10 p.m. Wednesdays and 6 a.m. and 2 p.m. Thursdays through April 18.
For more information, contact the city’s Communications Department, 952-826-0359.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.