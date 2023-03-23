Edina Liquor General Manager Josh Furbish will continue the city of Edina’s “Town Talks” with a discussion about municipal liquor operations. The event will be held online 7-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 22.

The city of Edina has operated a municipal off-sale liquor store since residents voted for such operations in 1948. Seventy-five years later, there are three Edina Liquor locations and the enterprise offers online sales with local delivery. Municipal liquor operations result in a profit of nearly $1 million annually, offsetting the cost of other Parks & Recreation operations.

