The transformation of a former gas station into a restaurant has been recognized with the 2022 Edina Heritage Award. Town Hall Station, a restaurant that opened in 2016 on the site of Wally’s Service Station, has preserved a historic outpost of the community as a neighborhood social spot, according to a city news release.
“Restoring an historic resource – a building – versus tearing it down can be a complicated and sometimes costly endeavor,” Heritage Preservation Commission Chair Annie Schilling said in the news release. “Those who choose to transform an historic resource into a gathering place for community are worthy of recognition. In this case, the entire originality of the building was kept with a nod to the building’s past.”
Opened in 1952, Wally Grothe’s gas station and repair shop, which was located at the corner of Valley View Road and Wooddale Avenue, served the Concord and Pamela Park neighborhoods and broader community for over 60 years. The station shut down in 2014. Two years later, the team behind Town Hall Brewery and two other restaurants in Minneapolis took over the site and embarked on an extensive preservation and renovation project, the news release said.
In partnership with Shea Design and Pat Dorn Construction, the project team transformed the 2,000-square-foot space, adding a commercial kitchen and 640-square-foot, three-season porch that is accessed through garage doors. Additional historical touches include the iconic sign showing the price of gas as well as a refurbished bar salvaged from a small town in central Illinois, the news release said.
“Shea really enjoyed taking on the preservation and transformation of Wally’s,” Senior Architect Breana Detzler said in the news release. “So often today, buildings are torn down, and we lose the magic of historic structures. Being part of turning this old gas station into what’s become a beloved neighborhood restaurant was so rewarding.”
