The 1st John Philip Sousa Memorial Band, sponsored by the city of Edina, will hold its annual Torchlight Concert at Centennial Lakes Park Aug. 8.
A pre-show, with a myriad of performers and unique displays, will start on the Edina Promenade at 6:30 p.m. Fifes and drums will start at 7:45 p.m. The main concert will begin at 8:30 p.m. and will have a fireworks finale.
The pre-show will feature antique cars, sleight-of-hand magician Steven Carlson, 25-cent ice cream cones, an organ grinder, a “mechanical man” street busker, pre-1900 high wheel bikes, five-cent helium balloons and model boats from the Edina Model Boat Club.
The event typically sees about 3,500 people every year, a press release said.
Sponsors are Xcel Energy, Schmitt Music, United Properties, Lunds & Byerly’s, Centennial Lakes Office Park and the Edina Community Foundation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.