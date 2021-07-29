Torchlight Concert

The Torchlight Concert is typically held every year. (Submitted photo)

The 1st John Philip Sousa Memorial Band, sponsored by the city of Edina, will hold its annual Torchlight Concert at Centennial Lakes Park Aug. 8.

A pre-show, with a myriad of performers and unique displays, will start on the Edina Promenade at 6:30 p.m. Fifes and drums will start at 7:45 p.m. The main concert will begin at 8:30 p.m. and will have a fireworks finale.

The pre-show will feature antique cars, sleight-of-hand magician Steven Carlson, 25-cent ice cream cones, an organ grinder, a “mechanical man” street busker, pre-1900 high wheel bikes, five-cent helium balloons and model boats from the Edina Model Boat Club.

The event typically sees about 3,500 people every year, a press release said.

Sponsors are Xcel Energy, Schmitt Music, United Properties, Lunds & Byerly’s, Centennial Lakes Office Park and the Edina Community Foundation.

