Todd Milburn, deputy chief of Brooklyn Park Police, has been selected as the next chief of the Edina Police Department, Edina City Manager Scott Neal announced in a press release.
Milburn, who comes to Edina after a nearly 30-year career in Brooklyn Park, began Aug. 16.
“I’m looking forward to Todd joining our executive leadership team and leading our Police Department,” Neal said. “He has the right combination of law enforcement experience and outstanding communication skills. I think he’s going to do great work in Edina.”
Milburn has served as the deputy chief in Brooklyn Park since 2014, working his way up the ranks after beginning his career as a community service officer in 1992.
Among Milburn’s responsibilities in Brooklyn Park was overseeing all functions of the Patrol Division, with particular focus on 911 response, community engagement and community-oriented policing. His other roles with the department included patrol officer, SWAT officer, patrol sergeant, public information officer and inspector-commander.
“I’m so excited to jump into this position and take on the challenge,” Milburn said. “I’m very blessed and happy that the residents of Edina, the leadership team and the Council have taken me on in this role, and I’m going to give all my effort to continue to advance the department in contemporary policing, focusing on the team dynamic of the employees of the Police Department.”
Milburn, a St. Paul native, earned his degree in organizational management and leadership from Concordia University.
