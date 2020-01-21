Three Rivers Park District and Climate Generation: A Will Steger Legacy are teaming up to present
“Climate Conversations and Ice Harvest Festival,” this Saturday, January 25, from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., at Richardson Nature Center, in Hyland Lake Park Reserve, Bloomington. This free family-friendly event celebrates Minnesota’s rich ice harvesting history with hands-on demonstrations. Discover what people did before refrigerators and experience cutting and weighing blocks of ice, pulling an ice plow, making ice cubes and more!
Investigate the changes we’ve seen over 22 years of hosting the Ice Harvest Festival and what ice harvesters saw 120 years ago. Attend solutions-focused climate workshops and stop by the resource fair for tips on what you can do to make a difference and reduce your carbon footprint. Watch ice rescue demonstrations by Bloomington Fire and Rescue, sip on hot cocoa and discover fun ways to get outside in winter.
About Three Rivers Park District
Three Rivers Park District is a natural resources-based park system that manages park reserves, regional parks, regional trails and special-use facilities in the Twin Cities metropolitan area. The Park District offers facilities for every season, as well as program sites for nature, recreation, historic and farm education. Three Rivers Park District’s mission is to promote environmental stewardship through recreation and education in a natural resources-based park system. The Park District owns and operates more than 27,000 acres and serves more than 12.5 million visitors a year.
About Climate Generation: A Will Steger Legacy
Climate Generation: A Will Steger Legacy empowers individuals and their communities to engage in solutions to climate change. Building on the experience of our founder, polar explorer, educator and climate advocate Will Steger, Climate Generation works with educators, youth and the general public to build climate literacy, develop powerful climate advocates, and elevate leadership on climate action. For more information, visit climategen.org.
