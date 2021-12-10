An attempted carjacking at a Lunds and Byerlys in Edina has left three people injured, including one seriously, the Edina Police Department said in a news release.

Edina police officers responded to a carjacking in progress at 5:01 p.m. Dec. 9 at Lunds and Byerlys, 3945 50th St. W., at 50th & France.

Four juvenile males had attempted to take an occupied vehicle when two bystanders attempted to intervene, police said.

Three people were injured in the incident. One was seriously injured and taken to North Memorial Hospital in serious but stable condition.

Suspects fled the scene, police said.

The Edina Police Department is requesting anyone with information on the incident to call 952-826-1600.

An attempted carjacking also occurred at a Lunds & Byerlys in St. Louis Park Dec. 9.

This is a breaking news report. Information will be added as it becomes available.

Load comments