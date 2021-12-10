An attempted carjacking at a Lunds and Byerlys in Edina has left three people injured, including one seriously, the Edina Police Department said in a news release. The Edina Crime Prevention Fund is now offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the teenagers involved in the incident.
Edina police officers responded to a carjacking in progress at 5:01 p.m. Dec. 9 at Lunds and Byerlys, 3945 50th St. W., at 50th & France.
Four teenage males had attempted to take an occupied vehicle in the outdoor parking lot by force when two good Samaritans attempted to intervene, police said.
Three people, including the car owner and the good Samaritans, were injured in the incident. One was seriously injured and taken to North Memorial Hospital, and was later released. The two others were treated for injuries at the scene.
Suspects fled the scene, police said. The police do not believe weapons were used.
The vehicle that investigators believe is involved in the incident is a white 2016 GMC Acadia with the license plate "207 VNR," which was reported stolen previously in St. Louis Park. One of the teenagers that investigators believe is involved in the incident was wearing a black coat with a fur hood. Another was wearing light-colored jeans, a hoodie and a black beanie. Photos of the suspects and vehicle were released on the city's website.
Anyone with information on the suspects is urged to call the Edina Police Department’s non-emergency line, 952-826-1600, at any time of day. A caller's identity may remain confidential. If the stolen vehicle is spotted, people are urged to call 911 and not approach the vehicle or attempt to make contact, police said.
Police believe the suspects were also involved in an attempted carjacking in St. Louis Park earlier in the day, at another Lunds & Byerlys, 3777 Park Center Blvd. Edina police "continue to work with agencies across the metropolitan area to investigate and solve the crimes," the news release said.
"The safety of our staff and customers is always our top priority," Edina-based Lunds and Byerlys said in a statement sent to the Sun Current. Surveillance videos from both the Edina store and St. Louis Park store were provided to their respective police departments, the statement said.
The statement added the company increased security presence at both of the stores "to help ensure the safest working and shopping experience possible."
The Edina Police Department has increased patrols and begun paying officers overtime to address a recent rise in auto thefts, burglaries and thefts from vehicles, police said. The news release added that residents can help deter crime by locking their homes and vehicles, taking keys and valuables with them and staying vigilant.
“We share residents' concern and frustration with the increase in these types of crimes in our community,” Edina Police Chief Todd Milburn said in the news release. “We are doing all that we can with agencies across the metro to investigate these crimes and bring those involved to justice. We are hopeful that the reward will help encourage someone out there with information to come forward and work with us.”
This is a breaking news report. Information will be added as it becomes available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.