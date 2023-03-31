Nick Eicher, Matt Seveland and Natalie Young were recognized as new paramedic/firefighters for the Edina Fire Department at a badge-pinning ceremony Friday, March 17, at Fire Station 1.
“These three come from vastly different backgrounds and experience levels,” said Training and Safety Fire Chief Shaun White. “The expanse of their careers, education and military experience might normally be a surprising difference, but they all encompass the necessary attributes to make them positive and productive in a growing department like Edina Fire.”
Seveland started with Edina Fire in October after working as a paramedic/firefighter at Mdewakanton Public Safety for five years. Before that, he worked for the City of Minnetonka as a firefighter/EMT for 11 years. The majority of Seveland’s career has been spent in EMS and fire. He received his paramedic training at Ridgewater College.
Young currently serves in the Army National Guard and started with Edina Fire as a former Maplewood Fire Department Paramedic Firefighter. She was with Maplewood for eight months and started with Edina in December. Young has a technical certification as an EMT Paramedic from Inver Hills Community College.
“Edina Fire Department is known to be a well-respected organization for both Fire and EMS,” said Young. “Edina seems to always have their hand in improving pre-hospital medical care as well as having great relationships with mutual aid partners.”
Eicher previously served as a paid-on-call firefighter with the city of St. Michael. After finding an interest in the field, he started Century College’s Paramedic-Fire Program. While in school, he worked for Allina as a Casual EMT and part time for an IV drip clinic. As a part of the paramedic program, Eicher completed paramedic ride time with Edina Fire. Near the end of his hours, Eicher was offered a paramedic/firefighter position with Edina. He completed the paramedic program and began working for Edina in September.
“It is their adaptability and commitment to improvement that has made these three so effective throughout their training,” said White. “This badge pinning is merely the beginning for them in what I foresee as long and successful careers.”
Although the three started last fall, their badges were not delivered until recently due to a supply chain issue, delaying the ceremony to March.
For more information on the Edina Fire Department, visit EdinaMN.gov/Fire or call 952-826-0330.
