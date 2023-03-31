Nick Eicher, Matt Seveland and Natalie Young were recognized as new paramedic/firefighters for the Edina Fire Department at a badge-pinning ceremony Friday, March 17, at Fire Station 1.

“These three come from vastly different backgrounds and experience levels,” said Training and Safety Fire Chief Shaun White. “The expanse of their careers, education and military experience might normally be a surprising difference, but they all encompass the necessary attributes to make them positive and productive in a growing department like Edina Fire.”

