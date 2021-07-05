Rotary Club of Edina President Sam Thompson recently recognized five Rotarians for outstanding service to the club and community, according to a Rotary press release.
Robb Breding, Catherine Gump, Don Hutchison, Lindsey Smaka and Sylvester Thomas were each named “Rotarian of the Year.”
Breding developed a leadership series for Rotarians and guests offering career development. Gump led the annual fundraiser for the Edina Rotary Foundation, finding a unique way to raise nearly $98,000 during the COVID-19 pandemic. Hutchison arranged speakers for the club’s weekly meetings while juggling schedule changes caused by COVID-19. Smaka led the Edina Rotary Global Scholars program, enrolling more than 60 students at Edina High School. Thomas established a new Race & Equity Committee to help the club become more diverse and inclusive.
“Oftentimes, one member in a club is singled out as our Rotarian of the Year,” Thompson said. “Yet, as our club navigated through COVID-19, five members stepped up and went above and beyond. They equally contributed to the success of our club during the pandemic.”
Breding, Gump, Hutchison, Smaka and Thomas each received a plaque and pin for their dedicated service during the 2020-21 Rotary year, which ended June 30.
