Michele Thompson, a 34-year resident of Richfield, recently served as chairperson of the convention of the United States Women of Today at its first in-person gathering in 15 months.
After months of virtual meetings, the organization held its year-end 2021 convention in-person June 11 and 12 at the Ramada Tropics & Resort in Urbandale, Iowa. Thompson belongs to the New Hampton, Iowa, chapter.
Having served as secretary since 2013, Thompson was re-elected secretary for the next two years for the US Founders Charities. Later that weekend, the United States Women of Today Ambassador group met and elected their first new officers in five years, with Thompson being elected as ambassador secretary for the next three years. Thompson was recognized as an Ambassador for the organization in June 2004.
Thompson first joined the Richfield chapter in 1992. However, after that chapter was discontinued she transferred her membership to the New Hampton, Iowa, group in 2006. She has served on the Iowa Women of Today board for the last 15 years, including three times as the Iowa chapter president.
Thompson has not only served in a leadership role in the Women of Today, but has also served as part of four Richfield city commissions: Celebration Commission (2008-09), Community Service Commission (2009-2017), liaison to the Arts Commission (2011-17) and the Human Rights Commission (since 2018).
The Women of Today is a leadership and personal-growth organization for women, founded in July 1985.
Michele Thompson
