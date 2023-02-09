The third person in a Bloomington murder-suicide investigation has been identified as a 44-year-old Belle Plaine man who is suspected of shooting a father and son from Buffalo, Minnesota, before turning the gun on himself.

Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said Richard Myre shot the father, then the son, before shooting himself in a Bloomington parking lot.

