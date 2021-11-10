jefferson theater-all together now

Bloomington Jefferson High School students, left to right, Quintin Rippiebakke, Andrew Kramer, Sarah Zimmerman, Ryan Seaver, Clare Koll, Brooke Nesser and Bridget Nesser will perform this weekend in “All Together Now: A Global Event Celebrating Local Theatre.” (Submitted photo)

Jefferson Theatre Company will present Music Theatre International’s “All Together Now: A Global Event Celebrating Local Theatre” this weekend.

Performances are 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12, and Saturday, Nov. 13, in the Bloomington Jefferson High School auditorium, 4001 W. 102nd St.

The show features current, future, and former Jefferson theater students performing songs from several productions, including “Mamma Mia,” “High School Musical,” Hairspray,” “Les Miserables” and more. Directed by Gaby Schmit, the worldwide fundraising event allows organizations to produce and perform their own musical revue, featuring songs from a wide range of Music Theatre International’s shows.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students and seniors, and are available online and at the door one hour prior to each show.

Info: jeffersontheatrecompany.org

