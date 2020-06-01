Beginning June 8, The Works Museum in Bloomington will roll out a pilot program featuring eight virtual camps for kids ages 6-11. Four-day virtual camps are offered June 8 to July 2.
Throughout the month, museum educators will use Zoom to host small group camps that provide hands-on engineering experiences to kids, even at a distance. With topics including video production, coding, engineering art, the science of sound, and more, campers can explore a wide range of subjects from the comfort of their homes.
With many parents working from home during the COVID-19 crisis, the Museum’s virtual camps aim to keep children occupied with engaging projects for three hours at a time, four days a week. Each virtual camp has been adapted from the Museum’s existing camps to contain activities that can be facilitated in an online setting.
“These virtual camps give kids the closest possible experience to our in-person camps,” said Marissa Woodruff, education manager at The Works Museum. “With live educator instruction, curbside pickup for materials, and fun engineering projects––they’re just online versions of the camps our visitors have grown to know and love.”
The Works Museum hopes to be able to offer in-person summer camps with additional safety measures in July and August but will continue to follow the recommendations of Gov. Tim Walz and the Minnesota Department of Health. In the meantime, museum educators are preparing for the possibility of more virtual camps, as well as at-home engineering activity kits, live virtual events, and more.
The cost is $95 per child and $85.50 for members.
For more information, visit theworks.org/virtual-camps/ or email info@theworks.org.
