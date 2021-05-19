The Rotary E-Club of Southern Africa District 9400 in Johannesburg, in collaboration with the Rotary Club of Edina Morningside District 5950, has partnered with the University of Pretoria’s Community-Oriented Primary Care unit for a project in the Melusi informal settlement community, located west of the city of Tshwane.
The university’s unit has been working in this area for more than four years and is an implementation partner in a new maternal and child health project, which was launched in April this year, according to a press release from the Rotary Club of Edina Morningside.
The Rotary Club of Edina Morningside worked to create this collaboration opportunity by gathering funders to contribute to a grant for the project. The Rotary Club of Edina contributed funds to the grant. The contributions, which was comprised of funds from the Edina-Morningside chapter, Edina chapter and others, totaled $55,000. Rotary International matched these funds to become a $110,000 grant for the project.
The university research unit established a Holistic Health Hub in Melusi, and now has programs running in three informal settlements in and around Pretoria, including Zama Zama, Woodlane Village and Cemetery View. A roaming multi-disciplinary health team visits each Holistic Health Post weekly, with the structure consisting of a medical doctor/project coordinator, dietician, environmental health officer and university team leader and registered nurse as well as community health workers from the area appointed for each site.
The project includes local collaboration and networking with non-governmental organizations, or NGOs, community leaders and volunteers to strengthen the success of healthcare, nutrition and education improvement efforts. This partnership with Rotary will enable the organizations to build facilities including a training center and a teaching kitchen for the Melusi project.
As one of its main areas of focus, Rotary aims to makes high-quality healthcare available to vulnerable mothers and children so they can live longer and grow stronger, the release said.
Jeremy Newhouse, senior vice president of Operations at Matter NGO and member of the Edina Morningside chapter, said, “In this centennial year of Rotary in Africa, the Edina Morningside Rotary Club is thrilled to partner with its South African Rotary friends and the University of Pretoria in this joint effort of contributing to the health of the Melusi community while building goodwill and better friendships.”
