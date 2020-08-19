Building off the success of its original Minneapolis Uptown location, The Lynhall restaurant and cafe opened its second location at 50th & France in Edina Aug. 18.
Named Lynhall No. 3945, denoting its street address, the new location is situated in the new Nolan Mains residential and retail space on Market Street. Lynhall No. 3945 is beginning with daily brunch service 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.
“We are thrilled to be part of the fabric of the 50th & France neighborhood,” said Anne Spaeth, Founder of The Lynhall.
In promoting her enterprise, Spaeth emphasizes a multifunctional blend of food, drinks, and community-building. “I’ve always believed that food has the power to strengthen individuals, families and communities, and that’s needed now more than ever,” she said.
Similar to its Uptown location, which opened in 2017, Lynhall No. 3945’s new location will feature brunch service, a bar area for coffee drinks, community tables, and a fireside lounge. Charlie Award-winning pastry chef Katie Elsing bakes pastries and breads for The Lynhall, while Executive Chef Steph Hedrick and Chef Marisol Herling lead the brunch offerings. A takeout window opens to an outdoor plaza for easy access to a quick espresso, pastry or al fresco dining. Indoors, The Lynhall features socially distanced tables.
In keeping with The Lynhall’s emphasis on food-driven experiences, events programmed at its Minneapolis location – like its Nourish, Wisdom and Maker series – will take place at the Edina location as well. The Lynhall has also announced a floral pop-up featuring Genevieve Wilson of Apricot Floral Design, who will be selling floral arrangements prepared fresh daily on-site, Friday through Sunday, during brunch.
