The League of Women Voters Edina is hosting a virtual event for Earth Day, with a former senior manager at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The virtual event “In Transition: Changing Priorities and Policies at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency” will be held April 22 from 7-8:30 p.m. on Zoom.

Georgina “Mimi” Guernica is an environmental attorney who served with the EPA for more than 32 years. Guernica will discuss President Joe Biden’s executive orders on climate change and environmental justice, the new administration’s support for science and transparency and how these will affect the EPA. In her EPA career, Guernica managed work on resource conservation and recovery, enforcement and compliance and worked with both the White House and U.S. Senate on special projects and legislation, according to a League press release.

This event is free and open to all who want to attend. To register, go lwvedina.org and click on the event under “Upcoming Events.” Participants will be sent a Zoom link.

