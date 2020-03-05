“The Grunch” will be presented 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, March 11 and 12, in the auditorium at Richfield Middle School Auditorium.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and admission is free with a free-will donation that helps fund the Richfield Middle School drama program.
Rudy Grunch is a middle-schooler who hates theater so much that he decides to sabotage his school’s annual spring musical.
“The Grunch” is directed by Nate Edwards, the computer science teacher at Richfield Middle School, and Karen Gundlach of the Illusion Theater Company in Minneapolis. Assistant direction is by Richfield Middle School student Rellie Defor. Choreography is being coordinated by local artist Sarah Nelson.
The show has a cast and crew of more than 40 students.
“The Grunch” is appropriate for all ages.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.