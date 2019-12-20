Scheduled Christmas Eve city council meeting is canceled
Was the Grinch at work when a meeting of the Richfield City Council appeared on the calendar this month for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24?
Not quite.
According to Richfield City Clerk Elizabeth VanHoose, “council meetings are scheduled to be held on the 2nd and 4th Tuesday, and it just falls that way on the calendar. The dates get put on the calendar and then canceled or rescheduled per the council [approval]. The same thing happens with HRA/EDA meetings on the 3rd Monday of the month, which can be canceled or rescheduled depending on the agenda. For example this will happen again next month with Martin Luther King Day falling on the third Monday.”
So, if you have plans to attend that meeting on Christmas Eve - city officials hope you don’t make the trip. That scheduled meeting is canceled.
The next regular meeting of the Richfield City Council isn’t scheduled until Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020.
