Apartment adds more housing options on the city’s east side
A city needs a mix of housing options to meet the needs of its current and future residents.
Since the expansion of the airport changed the face of Richfield’s east side more than 15 years ago, residents have seen significant commercial development and a smattering of new single-family homes, but a new, modern, multi-family option has been more difficult by which to come.
That all changed when The Chamberlain project was approved by the Richfield City Council in 2017. On Nov. 20, the complex was the site of a ribbon-cutting ceremony to signal the completion of the project.
With the ribbon-cutting, The Chamberlain adds 283 new apartment units to the city, as well as the renovation of 33 existing units.
“From the start of the project, the city and developers worked together to come up with creative solutions to make this complex work for Richfield,” Richfield Mayor Maria Regan Gonzalez said. “The developers were willing to make a commitment to affordable housing by renovating three existing buildings without displacing residents, which is almost never seen ... We hope to replicate [this] in future development projects.”
The partnership between Inland Development Partners, Kraus-Anderson Construction and the city of Richfield began in 2016 with a proposal to the city’s Housing and Redevelopment Authority to construct a new apartment complex on the east side of Richfield.
An important part of the project was the rehabilitation of 33 existing apartment units. This allowed for the preservation of existing affordable housing in a way that did not displace the properties’ residents. The project also added 30 new units of affordable housing to the city’s housing stock.
“In Richfield, we have a need for both market-rate and affordable housing options,” Community Development Director John Stark said. “The Chamberlain provides housing options for residents that fall into a variety of income levels.”
A project of this nature sends signals to the development community that Richfield is a viable option for both residential and commercial development, especially on the city’s east side.
“Richfield’s east side looks a lot different than it did 10 years ago, and it will look even different in another 10 years,” Assistant Community Development Director Melissa Poehlman said. “Residents on the city’s east side have been requesting new development on their side of town and we are working with developers to bring a wide array of new options to the area.”
Another project, which will provide further housing options to residents on the city’s east side, is RF64. This development is directly west of Target and Home Depot on Richfield Parkway and will include 218 apartment units and up to 72 for-sale townhomes. The development is expected to be completed by 2022.
In addition to the 283 new apartment units to the city, project developers will also be constructing one and a half blocks of the Richfield Parkway with grant funds obtained from the Metropolitan Council.
“The Chamberlain project was a great example of a team approach between the developers, the builders, the city and the Housing and Redevelopment Authority,” Mayor Regan Gonzalez said. “All parties addressed issues openly as a group to find the best solutions with the most mutual benefits. In the end, it led to the best project possible.”
– Contributed by the Richfield Communications Department
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.