The Arctic embrace that is 30th-annual Winter Ice Festival is set for 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at Centennial Lakes Park.
Visitors to the festival can watch an ice sculptor transform giant blocks of ice. Kids can get their faces painted. People can bring their own skates or rent ones to glide under the new bridges and across the picturesque 10-acre lake. Indoor and outdoor fireplaces provide spots to warm up or watch all the fun.
Skating and admission to the festival are free. Centennial Lakes Park is located at 7499 France Ave. S., with plenty of free parking located near Hughes Pavilion.
Skate rental is $6 per pair, or rent a kick sled for $8 per hour. Rentals and concessions are available inside Hughes Pavilion.
The festival and skating conditions are subject to the weather. Visit CentennialLakesPark.com or its Facebook page for updates on skating and the festival. Sign up for text notifications about Centennial Lakes Park events and status by texting CENTENNIAL to 57838.
