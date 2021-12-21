Two teenagers have been charged in connection with the Dec. 9 attempted carjacking in Edina.
Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced in a statement Dec. 20 that a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old will each face five counts of first-degree aggravated robbery charges for their roles in the attempted carjacking, in addition to their involvement in an attempted carjacking that occurred in St. Louis Park earlier that day.
A third teenager, 16, has also been charged with two counts of first-degree aggravated robbery for his role in the St. Louis Park incident.
The Sun Current does not typically name juveniles who are charged with a crime.
A juvenile petition provided the following account:
The two juveniles involved in the Edina carjacking incident had first attempted a carjacking in St. Louis Park around 3:15 p.m. on Dec. 9 at a Lunds & Byerlys. After an unsuccessful attempt, the two fled in a stolen SUV, driven by the third juvenile.
At around 5 p.m., the same SUV stopped at the Lunds & Byerlys at 50th & France in Edina.
The SUV parked next to a woman who was sitting in her vehicle. The two suspects entered her car through her passenger side doors, one in the front and one in the back.
They began to punch her in the head while attempting to push her out of the car. Her seatbelt was still buckled.
As this was happening, the woman was honking her horn to alert others in the parking lot. Two individuals intervened, trying to pull one of the suspects from the driver’s seat. During the struggle, one of these individuals was bitten by the other suspect.
Eventually, the woman’s vehicle was put in reverse by one of the suspects during the fighting. In doing so, the driver side door hit another individual in the head as the vehicle was accelerating backwards. That person’s legs were also run over.
While the vehicle was moving, the woman was still buckled in and was dragged through the parking lot. She sustained significant cuts and scrapes to her right shoulder as a result.
A witness, who had a permit to carry a firearm, pulled out a gun to stop the carjackers. The suspects then jumped from the vehicle and fled the scene.
Surveillance footage from Edina and St. Louis Park, witness accounts and tips from the public helped identify those involved, the petition said.
– Follow Caitlin Anderson on Twitter @EdinaSunCurrent
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.