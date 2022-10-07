Tickets are now on sale for TEDxEdina 2022, which takes place Oct. 28-29 at Edina High School, 6745 Valley View Road.
TEDx events are local programs planned with general guidance from the well-known TED Conference. Following the format of TED Talks, TEDx invites speakers to the stage to expound on a range of concepts.
“In the spirit of ideas worth spreading, TEDx is a program of local, self-organized events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience,” a description on the event’s website says. “At a TEDx event, TED Talks video and live speakers combine to spark deep discussion and connection.”
Edina’s TEDx event will start with TEDxYouth@Edina on Oct. 28. Registration is 4:30-5 p.m. Speakers take the stage 5-7:15 p.m. A dinner and afterparty is 7:15-8 p.m. Following that, an optional limited-seating “Stargazing/Storytelling” experience is 8-9 p.m., according to the schedule posted on the event website.
The general TEDxEdina showcase begins the following day, with registration 8:45-9:30 a.m. and speaker sessions 9:30-11:30 a.m., followed by an 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. lunch. More speaker sessions are scheduled for 1-3 p.m. An “Afterglow/Celebration” will take place 3-4 p.m.
Separate tickets are required for the youth, general and “Stargazing/Storytelling” events. Purchase tickets and learn more about TEDxEdina at tedxedina.com.
