Organizers for TedxEdina, a local, independently organized event that is intended to be a TED-like speaking experience, are looking for speakers to apply to share their ideas at the event, according to a news release.
The local TEDxEdina is a self-organized event, spun off from the TED Conferences’ TED Talks, which brings in live speakers to share and discuss ideas. The “x” means it is an independently organized TED event, but is guided by the larger TED Conference on certain rules and regulations.
The upcoming TEDxEdina event will take place Oct. 29 at Fick Auditorium, 6754 Valley View Road.
People who are interested in speaking at the event must apply by March 11. After the application deadline has closed, a selection committee will ask top applicants to audition on stage in March or April. The final slate of speakers for TEDxEdina will be announced by May 1.
Organizers are looking for “a few exceptional speakers eager to deliver a crisp, clear, compelling ‘idea worth spreading,’” the news release said.
The event must follow TED rules for speakers, which includes the following:
• TEDx speakers are not paid for their participation. A TEDx event is not a platform for professional speakers, but instead, for those who don’t have one.
• TED prohibits “bad science.” Any scientific claims made must be based on expert-scrutinized data.
• TED prohibits talks that are designed to be divisive, with inflammatory political or religious agendas, and those that are using “us vs. them” language. The talks are intended to be for building consensus and “outside-the-box thinking.”
• Talks are limited to less than 18 minutes. Speakers will be asked to deliver their talks without notes or with minimal notes.
This year’s TEDxEdina does not have a theme. Organizers are looking for speakers from a variety of disciplines. Performances or alternative modes of idea-sharing are also welcomed, the news release said.
To speak at TEDxEdina, participants do not need to live or work in Edina.
A goal is to have one of the local talks be featured on the larger TED platform.
Previous TEDxEdina talks have accumulated more than 800,000 views, the news release said.
