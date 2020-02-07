Demonstrations and hands-on activities led by scientists, engineers and educators are planned during Tech Fest this weekend in Bloomington.

The 16th annual Tech Fest is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at The Works Museum, 9740 Grand Ave. S.

Representatives of Minnesota businesses and academia will showcase their work and provide activities that demonstrate the ways that science, technology, engineering and math fields impact the world around us. Children will have a chance to participate in virtual reality demonstrations, build flashlights and assemble miniature motors.

The Works will also kick off its new She Engineers programming at Tech Fest. She Engineers is part of the museum’s initiative to engage girls in meaningful experiences with STEM. Working with schools and nonprofit partners, She Engineers provides in-person experiences with women volunteers, enabling girls to envision what their future in STEM could be.

Admission is $9 in advance, $12 at the door, and free for museum members. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Info: theworks.org

