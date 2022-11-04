Property owners with affordable housing rentals in Edina can get their property taxes reduced about 40% and qualify for grants covering 90% of energy-efficiency improvements.

The Rental Property Tax Reduction Program, sometimes referred to as 4d, requires 20 percent or more of rental units to have rents affordable to households whose family income is at or below 60% of the area median income. At least half the units must be affordable in buildings with four or fewer units overall.

