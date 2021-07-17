The organizers of Taste Fore The Tour, a fundraiser for Volunteers Enlisted to Assist People, or VEAP, the Twin Cities’ largest food pantry, have produced a celebrity recipe collection as another way to raise additional funds for VEAP, according to a press release.

VEAP supports individuals living in Edina, Bloomington, Richfield and south Minneapolis with healthy food and access to social services. Each year, VEAP distributes over 4 million pounds of food to 27,000 community members in need, the press release said.

The collections cost $30 each, enough for VEAP to provide meals for one person for one month, and features the recipes from several local and nationally known chefs and personalities, such as Edina Mayor Jim Hovland’s raspberry-blueberry-spinach salad and nonfat curry dressing, Rustica Bakery & Café’s blossom tonic, Andrew Zimmern’s key lime pie and Jason DeRusha’s tortellini soup.

There are many more chefs and recipes included.

To order a recipe collection, go to tasteforethetour.com.

For more information on VEAP, go to VEAP.org.

