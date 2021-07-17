The organizers of Taste Fore The Tour, a fundraiser for Volunteers Enlisted to Assist People, or VEAP, the Twin Cities’ largest food pantry, have produced a celebrity recipe collection as another way to raise additional funds for VEAP, according to a press release.
VEAP supports individuals living in Edina, Bloomington, Richfield and south Minneapolis with healthy food and access to social services. Each year, VEAP distributes over 4 million pounds of food to 27,000 community members in need, the press release said.
The collections cost $30 each, enough for VEAP to provide meals for one person for one month, and features the recipes from several local and nationally known chefs and personalities, such as Edina Mayor Jim Hovland’s raspberry-blueberry-spinach salad and nonfat curry dressing, Rustica Bakery & Café’s blossom tonic, Andrew Zimmern’s key lime pie and Jason DeRusha’s tortellini soup.
There are many more chefs and recipes included.
To order a recipe collection, go to tasteforethetour.com.
For more information on VEAP, go to VEAP.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.