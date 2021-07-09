Learn how to build a whimmy diddle, a frontier toy, this weekend at Bloomington’s historic Pond House.

The wooden toys can be made with hand tools, and visitors to the Pond House can make one to take home. The program is 1-4 p.m. Saturday, July 10, at the Gideon Pond House of Pond-Dakota Mission Park, 401 E. 104th St.

Info: tr.im/pondhouse

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments