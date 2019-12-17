Santa Claus is coming to Richfield, and this time he’s wearing a badge.
Richfield residents are invited to have a photo taken with Santa from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at the Richfield Community Center, 7000 Nicollet Ave.
This Santa Claus will be wearing a Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office patch and badge because Hennepin County Sheriff David P. Hutchinson will don the red suit.
“For the end of my first year in office, we wanted to make sure we had some fun holiday events planned, and a Santa Claus photo shoot seemed like an obvious choice,” Hutchinson said.
“And, because the Santa suit happened to fit me, I get to be the one to personally wish happy holidays to all the kids who come to visit me."
Anyone who wishes to have their or their child’s photo taken with Sheriff Santa is asked to bring a donation of a new toy for a family in need or a new or gently-used cold weather item for the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office cold weather donation drive.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.