REGENHU, a global provider of bioprinting technologies, announced the opening of its Edina office, which establishes its presence in North America.
The company’s first office in the U.S. officially opened last Monday. It will serve as the central hub for delivering their bioprinting service while also supporting partners and clients across North America. It will also be home to a bioprinting academy, where scientists and researchers can come and test the company’s bioprinting technologies with the assistance of specialized field engineers.
“The opening of our US office marks an exciting and important strategic step for REGENHU as we continue to expand our geographical footprint around the world,” said CEO Simon MacKenzie. “It also represents our long-standing commitment to the North American market and our customers. I am proud that, with the opening of our new office, we will be able to be closer than ever with our partners and clients in the United States and Canada.”
The office is being led by Amy Thompson, North American sales manager, and Dan Rogozea, customer experience engineer.
“I am excited to join REGENHU,” Thompson said. “I’m looking forward to expanding our market presence within North America, continue building our sales organization, and commercialize our market.”
Rogozea added, “After working in a laboratory as a researcher, I can’t wait to see the future discoveries in the bioprinting field and hope that as a part of the company I can help any researchers along the way.”
