Bloomington Jefferson High School senior Abigail Swan and Bloomington Kennedy High School seniors Ingrid Anderson and Corey Boerner are this year’s Triple “A” Award nominees.

Each year, high school seniors are selected for their participation in Minnesota State High School League sponsored arts and athletics while maintaining high academic standing. They are eligible to receive a $1,000 scholarship and will be recognized during an on-court ceremony during the boys state basketball tournament in March.

Swan has participated in swimming, orchestra, theater and visual arts while maintaining a 3.245 GPA.

Anderson has participated in volleyball, track and field and band while maintaining a 4.28 GPA.

Boerner has participated in golf and band while maintaining a 4.19 GPA.

