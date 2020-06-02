Bloomington Police pulled over a minivan for registration issues shortly before noon May 31 along American Boulevard in Bloomington.
The vehicle was stopped in the westbound lanes immediately east of Lyndale Avenue at 11:56 a.m. The vehicle began smoking just after the driver stepped out to speak with responding officers, according to Deputy Police Chief Mike Hartley.
“The driver said he had spilled gasoline inside the car and may have dropped a cigarette that accidentally ignited gas-soaked contents from the spill,” Hartley said in an email Monday morning.
The billowing plume of black smoke from the vehicle was immediately extinguished by the Bloomington Fire Department as westbound traffic was detoured around the area for a brief time.
– Compiled by Jason Olson
