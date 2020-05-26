A Milwaukee man is in custody in connection with a homicide investigation that began last week in Bloomington.

The 22-year-old man was arrested in Milwaukee and is being held at Milwaukee County Jail, awaiting extradition to Minnesota, according to Bloomington Deputy Chief Mike Hartley.

The suspect is originally from the Twin Cities and has known the victim, 26-year-old Genevieve Skouge of Bloomington, for the past four years, Hartley noted.

Police officers were dispatched to the 7900 block of Second Avenue shortly before midnight May 21. Upon arrival, officers located an unconscious adult female who was suffering from injuries consistent with an aggravated assault. Lifesaving attempts were made and the victim was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center, where she later died from her injuries, according to Hartley.

The suspect is being held on suspicion of second-degree murder, with intent, but not premeditated, Hartley added.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments