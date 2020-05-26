A Milwaukee man is in custody in connection with a homicide investigation that began last week in Bloomington.
The 22-year-old man was arrested in Milwaukee and is being held at Milwaukee County Jail, awaiting extradition to Minnesota, according to Bloomington Deputy Chief Mike Hartley.
The suspect is originally from the Twin Cities and has known the victim, 26-year-old Genevieve Skouge of Bloomington, for the past four years, Hartley noted.
Police officers were dispatched to the 7900 block of Second Avenue shortly before midnight May 21. Upon arrival, officers located an unconscious adult female who was suffering from injuries consistent with an aggravated assault. Lifesaving attempts were made and the victim was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center, where she later died from her injuries, according to Hartley.
The suspect is being held on suspicion of second-degree murder, with intent, but not premeditated, Hartley added.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.