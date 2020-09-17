A 31-year-old homeless man has been charged with attempted murder following a stabbing at a Bloomington light rail station on Tuesday.
Police officers were dispatched to the 28th Street light rail station at approximately 10:36 p.m. Sept. 15, following a report of a stabbing. Officers responding to the report found a 31-year-old man lying on the ground on the north side of the rail platform. He was unresponsive and bleeding heavily, and it appeared that he had sustained puncture wounds to his chest and left arm. His heart stopped during transport to Hennepin County Medical Center, requiring resuscitation, according to the criminal complaint filed in Hennepin County District Court.
Witnesses at the scene provided a description of the suspect, Arnold Cole, who was located by officers at a nearby gas station, where he was arrested, the complaint noted.
Witnesses also described the altercation between Cole and the victim. A 62-year-old man said that the victim was talking to a white male prior to the stabbing. When the white male walked away, the suspect approached the victim, asking “Where’s the white guy?” The witness said Cole shoved the victim and began chasing him. The witness heard the victim say “you got me,” and noticed the victim was bleeding in the chest area. Cole walked east as witnesses flagged down a vehicle to call 911, the complaint explained.
A 25-year-old man told the police that Cole walked up to him and others on the platform, complaining that he had been robbed and saying he was looking for the person who robbed him, then walked away. The witness said that a white male on a bicycle approached the area and spoke briefly with the victim. When the white male left, Cole approached again, saying the white male had robbed him. The victim told Cole he did not know what he was talking about. Cole responded by hitting the victim in the jaw twice with his elbow before producing a pocket knife and stabbing the victim. The 25-year-old man yelled at Cole to stop, at which point Cole began to walk away, according to the complaint.
The 25-year-old man verified it was the same man that police officers arrested at the gas station, and video surveillance of the light rail platform shows Cole hitting the victim multiple times, the complaint added.
The victim had three stab wounds in addition to several lacerations and remained in critical condition as of Sept. 17, the complaint noted.
If convicted of attempted second-degree murder, Cole faces up to 20 years in prison. He remained in custody as of Sept. 17 with a bail of $500,000, according to the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office jail roster.
