A man was arrested Feb. 23 in connection with a domestic homicide investigation, according to the Brooklyn Park Police Department.
The 42-year-old male suspect was arrested in St. Paul following the execution of a search warrant at a Brooklyn Park address a day earlier. Detectives believe the suspect is responsible for the death of a 36-year-old female who was his domestic partner.
The investigation into her death began in St. Paul and led investigators to Brooklyn Park.
According to the St. Paul Police Department, officers were dispatched Feb. 21 to a townhome on the 1500 block of Jackson Street to assist St. Paul Fire Department medics, who had initially responded to the residence on a report of an overdose.
Arriving officers located a deceased female who appeared to have been assaulted.
The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office took possession of the body and, following an autopsy, classified her death as a homicide.
According to a press release, St. Paul and Brooklyn Park police detectives executed a search warrant at a home on the 7500 block of Brunswick Avenue in Brooklyn Park Feb. 22. Police say they found evidence indicating the victim had been assaulted by her domestic partner.
The suspect has been booked in the Brooklyn Park jail.
