A 47-year-old Texas man has been arrested in connection to a Bloomington shooting that left one man dead and another man injured.

Leads from various sources identified the suspect, who was thought to be driving a white Mercedes Sprinter van without license plates when he fled the scene. The suspect was arrested at approximately 12:30 a.m. Thursday in Oklahoma, with assistance from Kansas and Oklahoma law enforcement authorities, according to Acting Bloomington Deputy Chief Mike Utecht.

Copyright © 2022 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments