legally blonde

Bloomington Jefferson High School graduate Katie Hatton, center, portrays Elle Woods in the Bloomington Community Education summer production of “Legally Blonde.” (Submitted photo)

Bloomington Community Education will present its summer production of “Legally Blonde” this week.

Performances are 7 p.m. July 21-23 and 1 p.m. Sunday, July 24, at Bloomington Jefferson High School, 4001 W. 102nd St.

Copyright © 2022 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments